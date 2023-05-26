One Man and One Minor Arrested For Stealing Car At Frederiksted Quarry

FREDERIKSTED — One man and one minor were arrested Thursday after being captured on video surveillance stealing a car after breaking into the office of a Frederiksted quarry last year.

Angel Rosa, Jr., 19, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Angel Rosa, Jr. 19, of St. Croix.

Rosa and the unidentified minor were caught on video as they burglarized the Heavy Materials

Quarry located at Mount Pellier in Frederiksted on October 10, 2022, according to the VIPD.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Rosa from the Superior Court on May 12, police said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operation Bureau from St. Croix and St. Thomas, executed the arrest warrant of Rosa on Thursday, according to police.

Rosa was arrested, advised of his Miranda Rights and booked. His bail was set at $25,000.00.

Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

PHOTO CAPTION: Three men arrested as part of Operation Domino Effect on St. Croix.

Rosa was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.

The suspect was one of three people arrested as part of Operation Domino Effect.

During that operation, a minor was also arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.

The legal matter of the minor is being handled by the VIPD Juvenile Division.

PHOTO CAPTION: Video surveillance footage of two suspects at the Heavy Metals Quarry in Estate Pellier, Frederiksted on October 10, 2022.