2 Men Arrested For Shooting Incident That Left 1 Man Injured At St. Croix Mutual Homes

FREDERIKSTED — Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting incident that left one man injured at St. Croix Mutual Homes last month, authorities said.

Adiel O. “Macho” Huertas, 18, and Jaheem A. Maxwell, 26, were arrested and charged with carrying of firearms openly or concealed, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of shots being fired in the St. Croix Mutual Homes Apartments in Grove Place at 10:13 p.m. on April 21, according to the VIPD.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Adiel O. “Macho” Huertas, 18, of St. Croix.

“Additional information was disclosed to the responding officers that there was a gunshot victim at Mutual Homes,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The gunshot victim told investigators that Huertas and Maxwell were the two individuals who fired shots at him that night, according to Dratte.

After a thorough investigation, a search warrant for Huertas’ and Maxwell’s residence was obtained and granted by a Superior Court judge, police said.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Jaheem A. Maxwell, 26, of St. Croix.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operations Bureau executed search warrants at Huertas’ and Maxwell’s residence on Thursday, according to police.

A firearm was located at the residence of Huertas and Maxwell during the search, the VIPD spokesman said.

The two men were placed under arrest without incident. They were advised of their Miranda Rights and booked.

Bail for Huertas and Maxwell was set at $50,000.00 each. Unable to post bail, they were remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

Each man was schedule for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today,