Operation ‘No Respect’ Yields Arrest of One Suspect In Shooting Death of Homeless Man

CHRISTIANSTED — One of two men wanted in the execution-style killing of a homeless man on the streets of St. Croix one month ago was charged with murder today, authorities said.

Elijah Soencer, 21, was arrested at 5:00 a.m. and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of ammunition, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Elijah Spencer, 21, in St. Croix.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Milton “Bobo” Gordon, 66, who was killed on Company Street on the sidewalk opposite Divi Divi Fabrics at 3:17 a.m. on April 2, according to the VIPD.

An alleged co-conspirator, Ryan Branch, 19, will be returned to the territory to also face charges when he is medically cleared to travel, police said in a prepared statement.

Branch and Spencer were involved in an automobile accident of April 21. Each man was injured in the crash and Branch was airlifted off-island for emergency medical treatment for his injuries.

The two men will face justice thanks largely to “community assistance” and diligent police work that allowed investigators to uncover the identity of the perpetrators of Gordon’s fatal shooting, according to police.

“The investigation revealed that Elijah Spencer and Ryan Branch called Mr. Gordon until he walked up to where they were and at that point, they shot and killed him without provocation and left him on the sidewalk,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation and Special Operation Bureaus executed Operation “No Respect” early this morning and took Spencer into official custody where he was “formally arrested and charged,” according to Dratte.

Bail for Spencer was set by a Superior Court magistrate at $1,000,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Spencer is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on May 8.

Gordon, also known as “Bobo,” was “known to be a harmless, homeless individual,” police said in a statement last month.

At 3:17 a.m. on April 2, 911 dispatchers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Company Street in Christiansted, near Divi Divi Fabrics store, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene and found one victim, later identified as Gordon, “laying on the sidewalk across the street with multiple bullet wounds to various parts of his body. EMS was dispatched and upon arrival did not find any signs of life.”

Hundreds of residents shared remembrances of Gordon on social media last month, recalling him as a peaceful man who appreciated when passers-by gave him plates of food, a little cash, and kindness.