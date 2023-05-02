Man Who Crashed Into Vehicle Near Chocolate Bar Arrested For DUI On Monday Night

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was charged with driving under the influence after a crash with another vehicle on Northshore Road on Monday night, authorities said.

Walton Jack was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Monday and charged with negligent driving and driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor (DUI), the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Jack was involved in an automobile collision on Northshore Road (Route 75) near the Chocolate Bar and Restaurant in La Grande Princess at about 7:50 p.m., according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Walton Jack in St. Croix.

The traffic officer was dispatched to the crash scene. When the traffic police arrived, they conducted an investigation and found Jack was intoxicated, the VIPD said.

Jack failed three standardized sobriety tests on the scene of the accident, according to the VIPD.

The suspect was taken to Ancilmo Marshall Command where he was arrested at approximately 8:20 p.m., police said.

Jack refused to submit to a chemical test of his breath, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

He posted $1,000.00 in cash and was released on his own recognizance pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.