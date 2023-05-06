Police Investigate Shooting Death of Woman, 37, On Commandant Gade

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a shooting claimed the life of a woman on St. Thomas early this morning.

Taurian Deveaux, 37, was positively identified by next of kin as the deceased, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers from the Richard Callwood Command were dispatched at 2:43 a.m. today to the Commandant Gade area of St. Thomas, after shots were fired there, according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Taurian Deveaux, 37, of St. Thomas (Photo: Facebook)

“Responding officers traveled to the area and conducted an inspection, upon their arrival, contact was made with a unresponsive black female who appeared to suffered at least one gunshot wound to her body,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Emergency Medical Technicians also arrived at the scene and checked Deveaux for vital signs, according to Dratte.

At approximately 3:01 a.m., EMT’s concluded that the Deveaux did not have any signs of life, he said.

Meanwhile, friends poured out their grief on social media for the untimely passing of Ms. Deveaux.

“My heart hurts for you, that’s not how you deserved to leave this earth,” Cloey LeShay wrote on Facebook. “Literally one of the sweetest souls I ever met. Always smiling soothing joyful & positive. I always called her Momma because she was so nurturing. She was a friend who supported all my business ventures & always full of words of encouragement & gave me my flowers every time I see her. My first time out the country was a trip to the D.R with Tauri & we were suppose to hit Dubai, a true traveler at heart . I said “Tauri who tf have a whole goat farm in the states who are you” Ambitious Smart Heart of Gold Loving just wanted to build a worry free life for her daughter You will get justice friend. May your soul transition to a kind world for kind souls like yours. You left an impact on STT Love you Taurian Deveaux “

“I’m so sorry they did this to you friend. You where so beautiful inside and out,” Kiana Janee said. “I’m in real tears and my heart hurts bad to know I won’t ever get to see you again. I hope they find out who did this to you. May you rest in peace. “

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. You can also contact 911 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477