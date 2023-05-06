Two Women Arrested In Attack On Man At Carnival Village; Smashing His Windshield

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two women face assault charges after police said they ambushed a man at the Carnival Village, injuring him and damaging his vehicle.

Mardette O. Ward, 32, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree assault, simple assault, disturbance of the peace and aiding & abetting, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Ward was being sought by police after she was positively identified by the male victim as the female who assaulted him, according to the VIPD.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Mardette O. Ward, 32, of St. Thomas.

“The victim stated that he was in the Carnival Village shortly after J’ouvert when Ms. Ward and her girlfriend approached him,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim stated that he was attacked by both females which resulted in a large laceration to the center of his forehead.”

Ward surrendered to officers with the Domestic Violence Unit without incident where she was read her Miranda Rights and then placed under arrest on Thursday, police said.

Bail for Ward was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections and jailed. She is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Diniqua Diaz, 27, of St. Thomas.

In the same matter, 27-year-old Diniqua Diaz, was placed under arrest after she was positively identified by the male victim as his ex-girlfriend, who assaulted him, according to police.

“The victim further stated that Ms. Diaz shattered his front windshield and caused other damages to his vehicle while their minor child was inside of same,” Director Dratte said.

Diaz surrendered herself to officers with the Domestic Violence Unit without incident, where she was read her Miranda Rights and then placed under arrest, police said.

She faces charges of third-degree assault-domestic violence, violation of a court prder, damage to property-domestic violence, simple assault-domestic violence, disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, reckless endangerment and aiding & abetting, according to police.

No bail was set for Diaz under the territory’s domestic violence laws. She was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections and jailed. She is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Bureau/CIB.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify the Criminal Investigation Bureau or the

Domestic Violence Unit at 340-774-2211 ext. 5534 or the Chief’s Office.