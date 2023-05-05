Three Ecuadorians Charged With Smuggling 1,763 Pounds of Cocaine

CHRISTIANSTED — Three South Americans face federal charges tied to smuggling 1,763 pounds of cocaine by sea.

Luis Menocal-Mero, alias “Luis Menoscal,” 38, Carlos Anchundia-Mero, 22, and Carlos BaquePincay, 21, were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said.

According to court documents, on March 8, 2023, during a routine patrol in international

waters in the Eastern Pacific, United States Coast Guard Cutter Farragut intercepted a go-fast

vessel after it was sighted approximately 110 nautical miles southeast of the Galapagos Islands,

Ecuador. The vessel displayed no indicia of nationality, and no flag was flown.

Coast Guard officers boarded the vessel to conduct an inspection and discovered 30 bales containing approximately 800 kilograms of individually wrapped, brick-shipped packages of cocaine on the deck and fish hold areas of the vessel.

One of the occupants of the vessel claimed Ecuadorian nationality, but Ecuador could neither confirm nor deny nationality of the vessel. The vessel was therefore deemed to be one without nationality, thus subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.

If convicted, the three men face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of

life imprisonment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the

U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is being investigated by the United States Coast Guard and U.S. Drug Enforcement

Administration (DEA) and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa Ortiz.

The prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF)

investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers,

money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States

by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths

of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

United States Attorney Delia L. Smith reminds the public that an indictment is merely an

allegation and that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.