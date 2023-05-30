VIFEMS Offers $5,000 Reward For Information Leading To Arrest Of Cane Field Firestarter

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services (VIFEMS) concluded fire containment operations at the cane field in Frederiksted at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Throughout the day, VIFEMS crews, in collaboration with machinery operators from the Department of Public Works (DPW), diligently worked to address the fire’s hot spots, separate piles, and create adequate fire breaks.

Continuous efforts were made to monitor the entire area, ensuring the fire remains fully

extinguished and minimizing potential risks. The collective commitment of VIFEMS and DPW

personnel played a pivotal role in containing and managing the incident.

After a thorough evaluation, VIFEMS determined that this incident was questionable in its origin.

Consequently, VIFEMS is appealing to the community for assistance in identifying the person or

persons responsible for initiating the fire.

VIFEMS is offering a reward of $5,000 for credible information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible for this incident.

Community members are encouraged to come forward with any relevant details, no matter how

small or insignificant they may seem.

“VIFEMS appreciates the ongoing support and cooperation received from the community

throughout this incident,” said Director Daryl George. “Together, we can work towards holding

accountable those who engage in suspicious activities that jeopardize the health and safety of our

community.”