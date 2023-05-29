Man Arrested For Assaulting Two People, Firing Shots In Little Princess, VIPD Says

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was arrested for allegedly assaulting two people on the North Shore and charges related to brandishing a weapon, authorities said.

Brian Bernhardt Roebuck, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, discharging or aiming firearms, carrying of firearms openly or concealed, possession of ammunition, simple assault & battery and disturbance of the peace by threats, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center got reports of shots being fired in a residential area of Little Princess at 2:33 p.m. on Sunday, according to the VIPD.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Brian B. Roebuck, 27, of St. Croix.

Officers met with the victims in Little Princess who stated that Roebuck was present at one of the victim’s residences and assaulted two individuals, police said.

Roebuck then left the area and returned with a firearm, according to witnesses. The suspect then fired three shots and threatened one of the victims, according to police.

While leaving Roebuck pointed his firearm at one of the witnesses, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Later that evening, Roebuck surrendered himself to officers at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station in Mars Hill, according to Chichester.

“Roebuck then led the detectives to where he secured the firearm and a black ghost gun was

recovered,” she said.

Roebuck was advised of his Miranda Rights, and gave a statement where he denied assaulting

anyone, the VIPD spokeswoman said.

Bail for Roebuck was set at $30,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

He is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.