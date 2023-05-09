Woman Linked To Birthday Shootings of Two NYU Students Held In Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN — The woman suspected of shooting and killing two NYU students in Puerto Rico has been detained.

Franco Medina, 29, and 28-year-old Sergio Palomino Ruiz were pursuing MBAs at the Stern School of Business. They were celebrating a friend’s birthday on Saturday night.

According to the Puerto Rico Police Department, the two students were innocent bystanders who were shot when a dispute escalated between the suspect and a group of people at the bar.

PHOTO CAPTION: The female suspect appears to be holding a gun. She went on to kill the two NYU students when they were caught in her crossfire.

Medina and Palomino Ruiz were on a group trip with other classmates, according to a statement released by NYU.

“They were kindhearted people and unfortunately they were in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said classmate Nick Mica.

The woman who was detained for their deaths was seen in a video released by police. She is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning, but the investigation for additional suspects continues.

“They were bystanders and unfortunately this tragic event happened to them – they didn’t want it, they didn’t see it, they just finished finals and they went on a holiday,” classmate Connie Luc said.

Back at NYU, all social events for MBA candidates have been canceled for the next few days. A memorial service is planned for Thursday.

“Losing someone is tough, but especially your classmates in a timeframe when you need to be focused on school work, it is tough to keep your mind the right place,” added Mica.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the families cover the cost of funeral expenses for the students.

NYU released a statement that the school community is “brokenhearted and shocked” by the deaths of the two students.

“The University has been in touch with the remaining group members to offer them support and aid; none of the others were injured,” the statement read. “NYU has also reached out to the families of the slain students to provide whatever assistance we can and to express the sympathies of the University community. In addition, our counseling service will make resources available to students in the MBA program, the Stern School community, and especially to the close peers and friends of the slain students. NYU grieves today with the family, loved ones, and friends of these students, whose lives ended tragically, suddenly, and far too early.”