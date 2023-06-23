Bryan Commutes Life Sentence of Murderer During Prison Commencement Ceremony

CHRISTIANSTED — In a surprise announcement Tuesday, Governor Albert Bryan commuted the life sentence of Felix S. Perez, 72, who has served 37 years in prison for murder.

Bryan made the announcement during the Commencement exercises for the Transforming Lives Academy, which recognized 10 inmates for their achievements gaining high school diplomas and trade certifications.

“I believe in second chances,” he said before calling Perez to the podium. “Mr. Perez, by the power vested in me as Governor of the Virgin Islands, I am going to commute your life sentence.”

Felix S. Perez, (right) 72, speaks at commencement ceremony after announcement he was free.

Bryan commuted the sentences of two other inmates for time served on Wednesday. Elliston F. George and Stephan Hyacinth have committed themselves to self-reform and served as role models for other inmates in their respective institutions, the chief executive said.

Perez resides at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix. Convicted in 1988 for murder in the first degree, he has devoted himself to his faith, participating in Bible studies and mentoring fellow inmates.

George, 66, has served 45 years. He resides at the Keen Mountain Correctional Center in Oakwood, Virginia. Convicted of murder and possession of a deadly weapon in1978, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. George has been actively counseling fellow inmates on crime prevention strategies and ways to avoid recidivism after their release from prison.

Hyacinth, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2011. He was convicted of unauthorized use of a firearm during a first-degree assault and resides at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove on St. Croix. During his incarceration Hyacinth has gained certificates of accomplishment, has taken advantage of numerous rehabilitation programs and participated in community service programs with various governmental agencies.

Speaking of the interconnectedness of Virgin Islanders, Governor Bryan said reform is necessary to allow former offenders to make a positive contribution as they re-enter the community. “Today is a day that I really feel honored as the Governor to allow somebody to get a second chance.”

