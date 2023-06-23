Cops Arrest St. Croix Man For Forging Check of $1,425 and Trying To Cash It At Drive-Thru

CHRISTIANSTED — Police arrested a St. Croix man after they said he forged a check for $1,425.00 and tried to cash it in the drive-through of a local bank.

Gabriel St. Kitts, 22, was arrested and charged with forgery, obtaining money by false pretenses, grand larceny, and buying, receiving or possessing stolen property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into a complaint filed by the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico bank branch in Sunny Isles on Thursday.

VIPD mugshot of Gabriel St. Kitts, 22, of St. Croix.

The investigation revealed that while Gabriel St. Kitts was present in the Banco Popular drive-thru in Sunny Isles, he presented a stolen check in the amount of $1,425.00, where the business owner’s signature was forged, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Gabriel St. Kitts was transported to the Police Headquarters in Mars Hill, where he was placed

under arrest and advised of his Miranda Rights, according to police.

The suspect declined to make a statement and was booked and processed, according to Chichester.

Bail for Gabriel St. Kitts was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending an advice-of-rights hearing.