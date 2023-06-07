Driver Dies After Crash Near Hope Road Intersection and Melvin Evans Highway

KINGSHILL — A luxury vehicle crashed into a pickup truck just before rush hour on Tuesday, killing the driver of the truck on the Melvin Evans Highway.

The two vehicle collision was reported at 4:36 p.m. where the Melvin H. Evans Highway (Route

66) and Hope Road (Route 68) intersect, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

All on duty members of the Traffic Investigation Bureau were notified and traveled to the scene to assist with the investigation and processing of the scene, according to the VIPD.

Based on the evidence at the scene, a preliminary investigation indicates that a grey Mercedes Benz E-350 was heading west on the Melvin H. Evans Highway near Home Depot when a white Chevy Silverado was heading east and making a right turn heading south towards Hope Road when the Mercedes-Benz struck the Chevy Silverado, police said.

“All three passengers in the collision were transported to the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital (JFL) for

treatment,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Luis A. Viera, the driver of the Chevy Silverado succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash, according to Chichester.

Viera’s passenger and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz did not sustain any life threatening injuries, she said.

?An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, according to police.

This case remains open and under active investigation by the Virgin Island Police Department

Traffic Investigation Bureau in St. Croix.