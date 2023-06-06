Repeat Offender Turns Himself In After Shooting Woman In The Chest At Housing Project

FREDERIKSTED — A man wanted for attempted murder on St. Croix turned himself in to police just after midnight.

Calvin Parker, 24, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. today and charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, carrying a firearm openly or concealed and aiming, and discharging a firearm, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, when police responded to a shooting in Marley Homes and Additions, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Calvin Parker

Police said there was a report of gunfire and a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

“Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded and made contact with members of the community who reported that Calvin Parker had an argument with the victim,” Dratte said. “Then Mr. Parker became enraged and shot the victim in the chest.”

A short time later, police issued multiple public alerts warning that Parker was wanted on attempted murder charges and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said individuals harboring Parker could be arrested and jailed.

Parker voluntarily surrendered himself to authorities at police headquarters in Mars Hill early today.

The female victim was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for medical treatment where she remains in stable condition, police said.

Parker was advised of his Miranda Rights at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station and placed under arrest.

Bail for Parker was set at $100,000.00 as per chart. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.

According to Superior Court records, Parker is currently awaiting sentencing in two previous criminal cases, and was released from jail just one month ago.