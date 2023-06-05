Help Cops Find ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man Wanted For Attempted Murder

FREDERIKSTED — Virgin Islands Police are asking members of the community to help them locate an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for attempted murder on St. Croix.

Calvin Parker, 24, is being actively sought by police and authorities warn his friends and relatives that “harboring” the suspect is also a crime, according to the VIPD.

Parker is a black male with brown eyes, black hair with blond tips, a dark complexion and a slim build. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent the Marley Homes and Additions area of St. Croix.

“If you are harboring Calvin Parker, you can find yourself in jail,” police said.

If you see Calvin Parker, or know his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6090.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477) or the Crime Tip Line at 340-778-4950.