Spat About Other Woman’s Repeated Phone Calls Leads To Domestic Violence Charge

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — An argument about another woman’s repeated telephone calls led to a man being arrested on domestic violence charges in St. Thomas.

Jean W. Sterling, 47, of Haiti, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday and charged with simple assault-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from a May 28 incident in Smith Bay where Sterling allegedly punched his girlfriend with a closed fist after a heated argument, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Jean W. Sterling, 47, of Haiti.

“The victim stated that Mr. Sterling punched her several times in the face and about the body, after arguing about continuous phone calls that he received from a female,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Alert VIPD officers noticed Sterling near Heavy Materials LLC on Turpentine Run Road on Friday morning and immediately placed him under arrest, according to Dratte.

No bail was offered to Sterling based on the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.

Police issued a wanted poster for Sterling on social media just hours before his arrest on assault charges.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Bureau/CIB.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 911 or the Domestic Violence Bureau at 340-774-2211, Ext. 5535.