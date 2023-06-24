Help Police Find Missing Person Jeffrey Coleman On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help tonight to find a man who has been missing on St. Thomas for four days.

Jeffrey Coleman, age 50 to 54, was reported missing yesterday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Coleman was last seen on Tuesday, June 20 near the Sapphire Beach Marina, according to the VIPD.

MISSING PERSON: Jeffrey Coleman on St. Thomas

The missing man is a Caucasian male with blue eyes, black hair and a light complexion. He stands about 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

“Coleman was known to reside on a vessel which was docked at Sapphire Beach Marina,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The name of the vessel is unknown.”

Meanwhile, St. Thomas Rescue posted this message on social media at 8:40 p.m. today: “Resources are in attendance at an undisclosed incident in the area of Sapphire Bay Marina.”

Anyone having any information about this missing person is asked to please contact 911 or the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. You can also contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.