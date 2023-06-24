Fire Services Extinguishes Tire Fire At Concordia Dumpsite

FREDERIKSTED — Virgin Islands Fire Services safely extinguished a tire fire at the Concordia West Dumpsite in the early morning hours.

At approximately 12:38 a.m., VIFEMS and the Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) were promptly dispatched to address a pile of tires on fire.

The emergency response teams swiftly and efficiently handled the situation, successfully containing and extinguishing the fire.

“VIFEMS continues to closely monitor the scene at the Concordia Dumpsite to gather further

information and assess the situation,” said Assistant Fire Director Antonio Stevens. “However, we are aware that the odor and smoke emitted from the dumpsite have had an impact on the nearby

communities and those downwind of the site. We urge residents and anyone affected by the

downwind spread of smoke to follow these measures, as they will help minimize health risks and

respiratory issues.”

Safety Guidelines for Residents Impacted

Minimize Outdoor Exposure: If you live in the affected area or downwind of the smoke, limit

your time outdoors, especially if you have respiratory issues or are sensitive to smoke. Stay

indoors as much as possible to reduce exposure to the odor and respiratory irritants.

Keep Windows and Doors Closed: Prevent smoke from entering your home by keeping

windows and doors closed. Use air conditioning or ventilation systems with proper filters to

maintain clean indoor air quality.

Use Air Purifiers: Improve indoor air quality by using air purifiers equipped with HEPA filters.

These filters can help remove particulate matter and reduce the impact of smoke.