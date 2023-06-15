Help Police Find Raheem Wyre Wanted For Cyber Stalking

KINGSHILL — Police need your help to find a man wanted for cyber stalking and other charges on St. Croix.

Raheem Wyre, 30, is wanted for cyber stalking and harassment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Wyre is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. He stands 6-feet,1-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds.

The suspect is known to frequent the Mon Bijou and Castle Burke areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Raheem Wyre, or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Economic Crime Unit at 340-778-2211 ext. (6149), or contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.