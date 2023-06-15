Cops Pick Up Florida Fugitive From Justice At Cyril E. King Airport

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man was detained Wednesday morning at the St. Thomas airport for being a fugitive from justice.

Brandon C. Shaw, 32, is currently wanted in Pinellas County, Florida, according to an outstanding arrest warrant, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Detectives were dispatched at 11:50 a.m. to Cyril E. King Airport in reference to a fugitive from justice who was being detained by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Brandon C. Shaw, 32, of Florida.

Officers met with the CBP officer who provided detectives with a warrant from Pinellas County Sherriff’s Office located in Florida for one Brandon C. Shaw, police said.

The official documents also contained the paperwork for his extradition, according to police.

“Shaw was then placed under arrest and transported to Roy Lester Schneider Hospital for a preliminary COVID test and was then transported to Richard N. Callwood Command where he was booked and processed,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The suspect was then remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail pending an advice-of-rights hearing, according to Chichester.

This case is still presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this case is urged to contact 911, the Criminal

Investigation Bureau, Det. S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5610 or Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477.