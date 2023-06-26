Man Sought On Cyber-Stalking Charges Turns Himself In To Cops On Sunday Night

FREDERIKSTED — A man wanted on cyber-stalking charges in St. Croix voluntarily surrendered himself to police without incident on Sunday night, authorities said.

Raheem Wyre, 30, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. and charged with with harassment by telephone, telegraph or written communication, cyber-stalking and cyber-harassment, and contempt of court, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Bail for Wyre was set at $1,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

VIPD mugshot of Raheem Wyre, 30, of St. Croix.

The VIPD Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) initiated an investigation into a cyber-stalking and cyber-harassment case after receiving a legitimate complaint on February 6, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation revealed that Raheem Wyre maliciously harassed the victim, by consistently contacting her place of employment at Silver Airways, even after a Civil Protection Order was filed against him with the Superior Court,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Wyre continued to threaten the victim’s life verbally, and through multiple fake pages.”

As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for Raheem Wyre on June 2, according to Chichester. An All Points Bulletin was put out on Raheem Wyre after several attempts were made to locate him on island without success.

Wyre surrendered himself to officers assigned to the the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station on Sunday night, police said.

After he was placed under arrest and advised of his Miranda Rights, he declined to make a statement and invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination, according to police.

Wyre was subsequently, booked and processed at the Mars Hill police headquarters without incident.

He was scheduled for an advice-of-right’s hearing in Superior Court at 9:00 a.m. today.