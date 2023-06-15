NWS Monitoring Tropical System Expected To Bring Rain To The USVI Next Week

MIAMI — A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later today and early Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system, according to the NWS.

The system is expected to move generally westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic during the early to middle part of next week.

A moderate risk of rip currents will continue around the beaches of #PRWX except in the southwest, and Saint Croix #USVIWX. Un riesgo moderado de corrientes marinas continuarán alrededor de Puerto Rico menos el suroeste, y Santa Cruz.

* Tropical wave formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Tropical wave formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.

