Safari Van Carrying 12 Tourists Overturns On Maude Proudfoot Drive In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a safari van carrying a dozen tourists overturned on Maude Proudfoot Drive in St. Thomas on Wednesday afternoon.

A concerned citizen called 911 at 4:52 p.m. and reported the red overturned safari van was transporting tourists on Maude Proudfoot Drive just before the intersection of Valdemar Hill Senior Drive, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

All 12 passengers were evacuated and no major injuries reported, according to the VIPD.

One female passenger was transported to the RLSH via ambulance for medical treatment.

Fire, EMS, and PD on scene. As of right now, traffic is being re-diverted to the area of Mafolie Hotel.

This case is still actively being investigated by the Traffic Investigations Bureau.