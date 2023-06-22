Office of Highway Safety Urges USVI To Be On The Look Out For Human Traffickers

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department/Office of Highway Safety’s Federal Motor

Carrier Assistance Program Unit notifies the community of human trafficking incidences

occurring in our islands.

“We are urging all commercial vehicle operators and owners to join the community in being vigilant, calling 911, and reporting all suspicious behavior to law enforcement agencies for investigation,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Any person regardless of age, gender identity, race, and social circumstances can be targeted by human traffickers.”

Remember, if you see something, say something! “Make The Call and Save Lives.”

