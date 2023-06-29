Stay Out of the Water! NWS Warns of Life-Threatening Rip Currents

SAN JUAN — Strong thunderstorms capable of producing strong winds continue across the local waters.

The interaction between a vigorous tropical wave propagating westward across the eastern and central Caribbean region and a weak upper-level trough to the west of the local islands will promote unsettled weather conditions through late tonight.

The resulting rains from the expected showers with isolated to scattered thunderstorms could result in flooding impacts and mudslides. Breezy conditions and thunderstorms could result in deteriorating marine and surf zone conditions.

Potential Risks and Impacts

● Excessive Rain: Additional rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are expected, with localized higher

amounts particularly in southern, southeastern and eastern Puerto Rico. As of this morning, event

rainfall totals in these areas range between 4 and 6 inches with localized higher amounts.

○ Where and When: Mainly eastern and southern Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the

U.S. Virgin Islands. Showers with thunderstorms will also affect other areas. This will

continue into tomorrow morning.

○ Impacts: Expect ponding of water in roads and poorly drained areas to flooding of urban

areas, roads, and small streams. Life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides are likely,

particularly across southeast and east Puerto Rico, where soils are already saturated.

● Marine: Expect building seas of up to 6 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet, and winds of up

to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. The highest seas and strongest winds are likely across the

offshore Atlantic and Caribbean waters and local passages. Small craft should exercise caution.

Other Weather-Risk Hazards:

○ Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will produce frequent lightning and

thunderstorm winds in some areas. Be aware of thunderstorms in your area and be

prepared to stop all outdoor activities and take shelter.

○ Wind: Breezy conditions, with maximum sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to

30 mph. The strongest winds are likely across coastal areas of southern Puerto Rico and

the U.S. Virgin Islands. Unsecured items could blow around.

○ Rip Currents: Moderate risk of rip currents, with breaking waves of around 6 feet. The

highest breaking waves are likely across beaches of southern Puerto Rico, Vieques,

Culebra, and Saint Croix, where life-threatening rip currents are possible.