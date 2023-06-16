Traffic Advisory for Pride Parade on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department advised the community of the parking restrictions for the upcoming Pride Parade scheduled for tomorrow morning on St. Croix.

The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. from the Basin Triangle Intersection and continue straight down King Street where all reveling, and music will stop at the taxi stand.

All traffic onto King Street from Basin Triangle Intersection and all traffic onto King Street

from all connecting sides streets will be prohibited from 9:00 a.m. until the parade is over and

the streets are safe to reopen.

NO PARKING will be allowed on King Street from 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Any vehicles found in violation of the parking restrictions will be towed.

Parking restrictions will be enforced from Basin Triangle Intersection down to the Taxi Stand.

Signs will posted 48 hours in advance to ensure adequate public notice.