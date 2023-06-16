Texas Fugitive From Justice Nabbed By VIPD At St. Thomas Airport

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – A Texas man was arrested on St. Thomas and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Henry Thomas Houston, 57, was detained by federal agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Cyril E. King Airport on Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Houston was transferred into the custody of Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives after an investigation revealed that he is wanted in Travis County, Texas on a bench warrant for revocation of bail on an underlying charge of manslaughter, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Thomas Henry Houston, 57, of Texas.

The suspect was arrested, booked, and processed by Virgin Islands Police officers, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Bail was set in this matter at $150,000.00, as per the demanding jurisdiction in Texas, according to Chichester.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Any persons having information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ex. 5576/5572, 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.