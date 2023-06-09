Territorial Turncoat Walt Nauta Swirls To Center of Latest Trump Indictment Scandal

Hagåtña, GUAM — U.S. territory citizen Walt Nauta, born in Guam, has been caught up in Donald Trump’s tangled web of criminality — indicted alongside the formerly most powerful man in the world.

Nauta, an aide to ex-President Trump has been charged alongside the disgraced leader over the alleged mishandling of national security documents.

Nauta, a U.S. Navy veteran, was a White House military “valet” to Trump and joined him as an assistant at his Florida mansion after he left office.

At the White House, Nauta was the person charged with fetching Diet Cokes for the president as per “The Donald’s” bidding.

Trump said on social media last night that Nauta is a “wonderful man,” and is trying to curry quick favor with the former chief lackey to encourage the Guamanian not to testify against him in federal court.

It is unclear what charges Nauta faces. Trump faces seven counts from a federal grand jury.

On his social media platform, Truth Social, today, the former president rushed to defend Nauta.

He accused officials at the U.S. Department of Justice of “trying to destroy” the aide’s life.

Nauta “served proudly with me in the White House, retired as senior chief, and then transitioned into private life as a personal aide,” Trump wrote.

He served as Trump’s military aide, a role similar to a personal valet and sometimes referred to as a “body-man.”

Nauta has been described as a constant presence in the Trump White House.

Unlike other aides who sought to remain in Washington D.C. after Trump definitively lost the 2020 election, Nauta relocated to Florida.

He continued to serve there as an aide to the former president at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

Nauta’s proximity to Trump placed him in the crosshairs of the U.S. Justice Department probe into documents with classification markings that the ex-president took with him to Florida after leaving the White House.

According to the Wall Street Journal, surveillance footage showed Nauta moving boxes from a storage room that are a focus of the federal investigation.

There is video surveillance of Nauta moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago before and after a May subpoena that ordered Trump to return government records illegally kept at the Florida estate.