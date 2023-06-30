Using baby alligator in drink-chugging stunt ends with Tampa teen charged

TAMPA — A Florida teen violated state law when he used a baby alligator as part of a drink-chugging stunt, wildlife officials say.

The teen, who is a juvenile, has been charged with “the illegal take of an alligator without a permit,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told McClatchy News.

Investigators say the charge was prompted by “a video circulating on social media featuring a group of individuals involved in the harassment and illegal handling of a young alligator.”

The video, posted by WFLA, shows the teen was part of a group when he began chugging a drink as a small alligator was biting the can.

The teen is seen gripping the alligator’s neck like a handle to hold the drink aloft. It was filmed June 22 in Plant City, about 25 miles northeast of Tampa, and the drink was an alcohol-infused Twisted Tea, the station reported.

“The lack of respect and responsibility shown toward this animal was disappointing to see,” Maj. Rob Rowe, FWC’s Southwest Regional Commander, said in a news release. “Our officer exhibited exemplary investigative skills and quickly identified the subjects involved in this abusive and illegal activity. We are dedicated to preserving Florida’s diverse wildlife and this serves as a strong reminder of the consequences of such behavior.” Identities of the people involved were not released.

Lexxus Thomas witnessed the incident and says she reported it to FWC officials — after making sure the gator was safely released into a pond, WTSP reports. She said she began recording after seeing a boy retrieve a baby alligator from the bed of a truck, then start “throwing it around (and) force feeding it Twisted Tea,” the station said.

Florida law forbids people to “intentionally kill, injure, possess, or capture, or attempt to kill, injure, possess, or capture, an alligator” or their eggs. Violations are a third-degree felony and can result in prison time.