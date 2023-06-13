Woman Dies of Injuries Sustained In Two-Vehicle Crash On Christiansted Bypass

CHRISTIANSTED — Three people were seriously injured in a two-car crash on the Christiansted Bypass on Saturday afternoon — and one woman died from her injuries at the scene,

Deborah Long, 72, was positively identified by next of kin as the accident victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A two-vehicle collision was reported at 1:53 p.m. on the Christiansted Bypass involving an SUV and a sedan, according to the VIPD.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Equinox was heading westbound on Melvin Evans Highway Route 66 (the Christiansted Bypass) while a dark blue Hyundai Elantra was heading eastbound when the Hyundai Elantra entered the westbound lane and struck the Chevrolet Equinox, police said.

All occupants involved in the collision were transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for treatment, according to police.

“Two occupants will remain at the Juan F. Luis Hospital for observation due to the severity of their injuries,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “One occupant succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.”

The injuries Long sustained that led to her death “were not identified,” according to Chichester.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death, she said.

This case remains open and under active investigation by the Virgin Island Police Department Traffic Investigation Bureau, St. Croix District.