Police Seeking To Identify Human Remains Found Near Orange Grove School

CHRISTIANSTED — Virgin Islands Police are seeking to identify the body of a person whose remains were found near a shuttered school in St. Croix on Monday morning,.

Officers were dispatched to St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School in Orange Grove to investigate a reported sighting of human remains about 10:05 a.m., according to the VIPD.

Police met with the concerned citizen who told them he was working near the abandoned property when he observed the human remains.

Officers then observed what appeared to be human remains; but, due to the advanced stage of decomposition of the body, they were unable to identify the deceased.

This case is currently under active investigation. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case can call 911, the CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477