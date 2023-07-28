Aliyah Boston Joins Set of ESPN’s SportsCenter After The L.A. Sparks Game

LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike had 25 points and nine rebounds, Jordin Canada added 21 points and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 81-68 on Thursday for their second series victory in two days.

Ogwumike made two free throws with 4:07 remaining in the third quarter for a 58-46 lead, and the Sparks led by double figures the rest of the way. Jasmine Thomas sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner for a 73-60 lead, and Canada added a jumper from the free-throw line on their next possession for a 15-point lead.

Thomas finished with eight points off the bench for Los Angeles (9-15). Dearica Hamby grabbed seven rebounds to reach 1,500 for her career. The Sparks made 20 of 23 free throws compared to Indiana’s three attempts.

Ogwumike was coming off a 30-point performance in a 79-78 victory over Indiana on Tuesday. Canada has scored 20-plus in back-to-back games, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left on Tuesday.

Erica Wheeler had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Indiana (6-18). Kristy Wallace scored 13 points, Aliyah Boston added 12 and Grace Berger added 11. NaLyssa Smith (foot) did not play for the fifth straight game.

Wheeler and Boston each had 10 points at halftime as Indiana trailed 45-39.

Boston of St. Thomas joined ESPN host Linda Cohn on the set of SportsCenter after the game to talk about her stellar rookie season.