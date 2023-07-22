Aliyah Boston Takes Us on a Tour of Her WNBA All-Star Debut

History in the making, captured by the national champion herself.

LAS VEGAS — From national champion, to first round draft pick, what else could Aliyah Boston add to her resume for her rookie season? It’s only right that she was selected to her first WNBA All-Star team.

The rookie sensation was selected to Team Wilson and illuminated the court with her pink and white braids. She immediately made her presence felt, scoring the first points of the game. She then followed with six points and 11 rebounds in 19 minutes. Although her team didn’t take the W, we did get a behind-the-scenes look of the rookie’s first All-Star experience.

Boston: And it begins! It was my first time as an All-Star player so I was really excited going into the weekend. I’ve been looking forward to this pretty much my entire life. I also heard the energy from fans during the All-Star game is going to be crazy.

Boston: Getting a selfie on All-Star Weekend WNBA Orange Carpet, wearing Ji Won Choi x adidas collaboration. My style definitely always needs to have fun colors, but I need to it to be comfortable.

Boston: On Saturday, Zia (Cooke) and I played an open play with students from some of the local Las Vegas youth programs. It was really nice connecting with these young hoopers and, honestly, I was so impressed with the students’ skills. It feels like I was just one of those 12-year-old girls that wanted to grow up and play alongside the best, like Candace Parker. Now, we’re all a part of the adidas Basketball sisterhood. I’m so blessed!

Boston: My sister and I went to Candace Parker’s Ace Party – everyone knows what a huge fan I am of CP so being able to take my sister was surreal.

Boston: Our last night at adidas Basketball’s “Ladies Night” afterparty with Alex Taylor of Hoop York City was amazing. The DJ was absolutely killing it and the views were unmatched.

By CAIT MONAHAN/Hypebae