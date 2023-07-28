Border Patrol Catches Up With Dinghy Thief

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man was detained by federal officers for piloting a small boat without permission on Thursday.

Jean Pierre Gonzales Escobar, 37, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vessel, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents stationed at Yacht Haven Grande observed Gonzales Escobar operating a dingy heading in the direction of Puerto Rico without permission, according to the VIPD.

“CBP boarded the vessel and discovered that the vessel was stolen.,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Federal officers contacted the owner of the vessel who stated that he did not give anyone permission to operate the boat, according to Chichester.

“Gonzales-Escobar later admitted to taking the vessel to head back to Puerto Rico,” she said.

Bail for Gonzales Escobar was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation

Bureau, the Chief’s Office or Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477