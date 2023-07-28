Two Women Who Jumped Female and Stole Her Credit Cards Arrested For Robbery

CHARLOTTE AMALIE —Two wanted women who allegedly jumped a female and stole her belongings have been arrested on St. Thomas.

Kalinda Glenn, 27, and K’osha Martinez, 22, were each arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, grand larceny, unauthorized use of a credit card, simple assault, and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Glenn and Martinez are being held on $50,000.00 bail each pending further court action, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of K’osha Martinez, 22, of St. Thomas

A female victim told police Glenn and Martinez attacked, assaulted and robbed her of her personal belongings on July 17 and then used her Visa credit card without permission, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact 911, Detective Y. LoBlack, the Criminal Investigation Bureau or the office of the Police Chief at 340-774-2211.

Information may also be submitted via Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com.

VIPD mugshot of Kalinda Glenn, 27, of St. Thomas