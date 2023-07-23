Brother Shoots Older Brother Dead In Estate Thomas On St. Thomas At Noon Saturday

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a brother shot his older brother to death in Estate Thomas on St. Thomas on Saturday about noon.

Richard Liverpool, 47, of Estate Thomas, was arrested at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault and unauthorized use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began when a concerned citizen called 911 dispatchers at 12:41 p.m. and reported that they received a call stating that someone was shot at a residence in Estate Thomas, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Richard Liverpool, 47, of Estate Thomas in St. Thomas.

“The citizen, along with VIPD patrol officers traveled to the residence and discovered an unresponsive male lying on the ground,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The male appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body.”

Emergency Medical Technicians, who were also on scene, concluded that the male did not have any vital signs, according to Dratte.

The male’s next of kin positively identified the shooting victim as 48-year-old Steave Liverpool, police said.

While on scene, law enforcement received credible information that the victim’s brother, Richard Liverpool shot and killed him about 12:00 noon in Estate Thomas, according to police.

Richard Liverpool was taken into custody early Saturday evening and placed under arrest in St. Thomas.

Bail for Liverpool was set at $1,000,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.