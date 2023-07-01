CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Woman Arrested For Brandishing Weapon, Threats on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a woman was captured on surveillance video brandishing a weapon when threatening two people in St. Thomas.

Joanne Rhymer, 54, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, brandishing and exhibiting or using a deadly weapons and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Bail for Rhymer was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail pending further court action.

VIPD mugshot of Joanne Rhymer, 54, of St. Thomas

The two victims told police that they became embroiled in a verbal altercation with Rhymer’s parent, who is their neighbor, police said.

According to the victims, shortly thereafter, Joanne Rhymer arrived, exited her vehicle, and pointed a firearm at them, while making death threats, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“Video surveillance supported the victims’ account,” according to Chichester.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

