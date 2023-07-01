Police Investigating After St. Thomas Man Found Shot To Death On Wooded Path

KINGSHILL — Police are investigating after a St. Thomas man was found shot to death on a isolated, wooded path near a St. Croix housing project on Friday morning.

Jamoi Edward Arthur, 19, of Contant, was positively identified by next of kin as the shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a telephone call at 10:34 a.m., from a male citizen who was walking in the shortcut between old Fredensborg and Candido Guadalupe Terrace, when he came upon the body of an unresponsive black male body lying in the grassy, path, according to the VIPD.

The CIB detectives were notified and traveled to the scene in Kingshill,

Officers found Arthur on the path with blood from several open wounds to his body, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. The forensics team located several spent shell casings on the scene, according to Dratte.

Detectives canvassed the populated area around the crime scene for possible witnesses “with negative results,” police said.

The investigation led the detectives to someone who knew the deceased and contact was made with the family of the deceased on St. Thomas by the District CIB, according to police.

Arthur was transported to morgue by the Department of Justice Medical Legal Investigator.

This case is actively being investigated. If anyone knows what happen, please call (340-778-2211) or the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) Major Crimes Division Tip line at 340-778-4950. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 911,