Coast Guard Suspends Search For Man Who Jumped Off Carnival Ship

MIAMI — A 30-year-old Carnival Cruise Line passenger met an unfortunate end after jumping off the Carnival Elation cruise ship on Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search last night after combing over 1300 miles of ocean with no success.

On Sunday afternoon, the man’s travel partner grew worried when the passenger, Jaylen Hill, could not be found. After alerting crew members about the missing guest, they launched a thorough yet unsuccessful onboard search.

CCTV footage aboard Carnival Elation revealed the guest jumped off the side of the 855-foot ship approximately 95 miles east of Melbourne, Florida. At the time of the incident, Carnival Elation was on the final day of a four-night sailing to the Bahamas, concluding in Jacksonville, Florida.

Shoreside authorities were notified of the incident and gave the ship clearance to proceed to Jacksonville. Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard launched aerial and marine assets from three different bases to search for Hill. Search efforts included an 87-foot Tarpon patrol boat, a Miami Ocean Sentry aircraft, and a Hercules aircraft.