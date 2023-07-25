Man Arrested For Burglarizing Woman’s Home, Assaulting Her, VIPD Says

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man was arrested for entering a woman’s home without permission and assaulting her.

Heriberto Perez, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree burglary-domestic violence, simple assault, and destruction to others property-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on July 5, 2023, at approximately 6:45 a.m. when a female victim reported that a man entered her residence without her authorization, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Heriberto Perez, 26, of St. Croix

“She stated that he was armed, physically assaulted her, and broke property inside the house,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau arrested Perez and advised him of his Miranda Rights, according to Chichester.

No bail was offered to Perez as per the territory’s Domestic Violence laws. He was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Perez is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.