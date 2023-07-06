Cops Investigate Unnatural Death of Djante Carrington In Estate St. Georges On St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a man was found hanging from the neck in a bedroom in Estate St. Georges on Wednesday.

Djante Carrington, 25, of Estate St. Georges, was positively identified by next of kin as the suicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center requested the Criminal Investigation Bureau to travel to St. George’s to investigate an apparent suicide by hanging on Wednesday, according to the VIPD.

Profile picture of Djante Carrington of Estate St. Georges in St. Croix (Photo: Facebook)

“Upon arrival contact was made with the paramedics who stated that when they arrived the deceased was still warm to touch, and they cut him down and hooked him up to the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) which showed no signs of life,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Contact was made with the deceased’s acquaintance, who stated that she received a phone

call from the deceased’s best friend telling her that they need to check on him because he

called and said: “this was his goodbye,” according to Chichester.

“The acquaintance stated that when they got to the house the deceased’s friend called him and he answered but would not open the door,” she said. “At that point they broke a window and entered the home. While inside they discovered him hanging in his bedroom and immediately called 911.”

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.