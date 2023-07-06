Firefighters Battle Blaze On Vester Gade In Savan

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A major fire erupted in the downtown area of Vester Gade at 3:02 a.m. today, prompting an immediate response from all available units, the Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services reported.

The blaze engulfed several structures in Savan, causing significant damage and endangering the local community. Two firefighters were promptly transported to the hospital for necessary medical evaluation and treatment during this operation, according to VIFEMS.

The fire in Savan started last night, VIFEMS said.

“Our dedicated crews effectively gained control over the fire, successfully extinguishing it

after a rigorous operation. The coordinated response showcased the expertise and

professionalism of our teams, allowing them to contain the situation and prevent further

damage. We express our deepest respect and gratitude to these exceptional individuals who

exhibit unwavering commitment in fulfilling their duties,” stated Director Daryl A. George.

VIFEMS suggested that St. Thomas residents affected by the fire should close their windows.

This incident is currently under active investigation to determine the cause of the fire and the

extent of damage to the affected structures. Further updates regarding the investigation will

be made available later today