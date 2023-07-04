Heavily Armed Man Out On Bail For February Murder Shoots Police Detective Dead

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man released on bail for a February murder is accused of killing a police officer in Hospital Ground St. Thomas this morning.

Richardson Dangleben Jr, 50, Mariendahl, was officially detained based on the previous homicide charge, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Emergency 911 dispatchers were notified at 7:53 a.m. that a male suspect was carrying a firearm while wearing a bulletproof vest near “Jah Yard” in Hospital Ground, according to the VIPD.

When officers arrived on the scene, Dangleben fired at them with a high-powered assault rifle, police said.

“Responding officers immediately engaged the suspect,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

REST IN PEACE: VIPD detective Delberth Phipps, Jr., 42, of St. Thomas

During the barrage of gunfire, VIPD detective Delberth Phipps, Jr., a seven-year veteran of the force — and the suspect Dangleben — were injured, according to Dratte.

The two men were transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment, the police spokesman said. After unsuccessful treatment, Phipps, 42, succumbed to his injuries.

Police Commissioner Ray A. Martinez added “today is that day no department wants to

experience. The loss of our Detective, Officer, and Brother has sent ripples through the

Department. Detective Phipps made the ultimate sacrifice to Protect and Serve his

community, our community! Detective Phipps a second-generation Police Officer was a rising

star and will be sorely missed. I extend heartfelt condolences to his family as well as our VIPD

family.”

VIPD Police Chief Steven Phillips said Phipps’ death represents a “tremendous loss” for the

agency, I am completely lost for words. “We’ve lost a dear colleague” Chief Phillips said.

“Detective Phipps, was truly an outstanding Detective and individual. We are truly

heartbroken.”

The suspect, Dangleben, remains in official custody, according to police.

Preliminary investigation reveals Dangleben was wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with an assault rifle, handgun, and several hundred rounds of ammunition, police said.

Dangleben was out on bail accused of the February 24 first-degree murder of Keith A. Jennings in Hospital Ground, according to police

The investigation into this fatal shooting is active and ongoing.