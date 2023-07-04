Governor Expresses Condolences on Killing of Police Officer In Line of Duty

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Governor Albert Bryan issued the following statement today mourning the loss of Virgin Islands Police Detective Delberth “Buju” Phipps Jr., who was killed in the line of duty this morning:

“I am incensed and deeply saddened by the loss of Detective Delberth Phipps Jr, who was killed in the line of duty this morning. This tragic incident reminds us of the risks our law enforcement officers face daily in their unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe and is a devastating blow not only to his family, friends, and colleagues but to the entire Virgin Islands community.

Delberth “Buju” Phipps Jr. on his motorcycle. R.I.P.

“My prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones as they try to get through what I am sure is an unimaginably difficult time.

“I have ordered the Virgin Islands Flag to fly at half-staff for one week beginning at sunrise on Wednesday, July 5, in honor of Detective Phipps’ service and sacrifice.”

St. Thomas Rescue responded immediately to the crime scene in Hospital Ground, St. Thomas this morning.

“Resources mobilized to a serious incident in the area of Hospital Ground,” St. Thomas Rescue said on Facebook. “A significant police presence is in the area. Please avoid the area.”

Meanwhile, people on social media echoed the governor in mourning the loss of the cherished member of our community.

“One of the kindest, compassionate, ethical, respectful, professional, biking and Capleton loving man and friends I know! Delberth Phipps bka Buju and I go waaaay back to elementary school and eventually became roommates in college! The laughs, running the streets of Daytona and Orlando over those college years with our friends and other roommate were priceless! We helped each other through nuff difficult and great times! From relationship problems we’ve had with our exes (and side pieces ), death of loved ones, my decades long fight with epilepsy, graduations, promotions, marriage, raising chirren, etc., we’ve seen each other through most of it! He helped me through a situation just a few weeks ago and gave me advise and validation like no one else but a great friend knowing all involved could!”

The Bryan-Roach Administration is investing in the Territory’s people, infrastructure and future through transparency, stabilizing the economy, restoring trust in the government and ensuring that recovery projects are completed as quickly as possible. Visit transparency.vi.gov