Help Cops Find Rasheed Knight Wanted In Baseball Bat Attack On Teammate

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help today to find a man wanted for a baseball bat assault on his teammate in St. Croix.

Rasheed Knight, 25, is wanted for attempted murder and first-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Knight is a black male with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. He stands 6-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

The suspect lives in Christiansted town and is known to frequent the Harbor View Apartments area of Estate Golden Rock on St. Croix.

If you see Rasheed Knight, or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or the CIB Tip line at

340 778 4950 Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.