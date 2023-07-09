Spirit Flight Bound For St. Croix Returns To Florida After Crew Reports Engine Issue

FORT LAUDERDALE — A Spirit Airlines flight bound for St. Croix made a sudden return to Florida on Saturday.

Spirit Airlines flight No. 438 returned safely to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport early Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The crew on the flight reported a possible engine issue at about 12:45 p.m., according to the FAA.

The flight tracking website FlightAware said the plane took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 12:14 p.m. and landed at 1:11 p.m.

The flight was bound for Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix.

There were no reports of any injuries with anyone on board the plane.

The FAA said it will be investigating the incident.