Help Police Find Two Women Wanted On St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are looking for two women on St. Thomas but not stating what they’re wanted for.

Kalinda Glenn, 27, of Smith Bay, is currently being sought by the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Glenn is a black female with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. She stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

K’osha Martinez, 22, of Anna’s Retreat is similarly being sought today by the VIPD, according to a Facebook post by the police.

Martinez is a black female with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion.

No other information was currently available about the two wanted women.