Cops Investigate Shooting That Left One Injured On Rhymer Highway In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting near the Rhymer Highway in St. Thomas about noon on Wednesday.

Officers and Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives responded to a shooting in the area of Rhymer Highway and the Done Bypass about 12:00 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Responding units learned that the victim was shot twice about the body while operating a vehicle,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The victim was transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he refused to cooperate with law enforcement, according to Dratte.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau, the Chief’s Office or Detective Y. Loblack or B. Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573 or Crime Stoppers USVI. at 1–800-222-8477.