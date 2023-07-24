Hospital Says Crack In Ceiling Is Not Evidence of A Structural Flaw In ER Modular Unit

CHRISTIANSTED — Administrators of the Juan F. Luis Hospital said a crack in the ceiling visible at its Emergency Room modular unit is a “cosmetic” issue, rather than a “structural” issue.

The question was posed by Beatrice Benjamin-Gumbs in the Facebook group “Under de Taman Tree this weekend.

“What I saw at the ER the other morning,” Benjamin-Gumbs wrote. “Could our modular be coming apart? Could it be a structural failure/flaw who knows?”

The Luis Hospital quickly responded to the question posed on Facebook.



“Thank you for the message, what you are seeing is not a structural issue but rather the drying and expanding of caulk meeting the ceiling tile,” JFL said. “This is purely a cosmetic issue and we thank you for bringing it to our attention as we want all of our areas to meet our customers expectations. We have already notified our facilities team and will be addressing shortly.”



“We appreciate the community helping us to stay on top of the maintenance of our temporary structure. The health, safety and well-being of our patients and the care we are able to provide through this hospital is our #1 priority.”