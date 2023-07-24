Invest 95L Could Bring Rain Tomorrow or Wednesday

MIAMI — A tropical wave will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms, producing moderate to locally heavy rains starting as early as this morning.

The areas likely to be most affected will be eastern Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Thereafter, the entrance of Saharan Dust particulate along with the associated drier air mass will lead to mainly fair weather conditions and hazy skies today.

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands.

While this system has not become significantly better organized since yesterday, some slow development remains possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic and into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains and strong gusty winds are possible across

portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next day or two.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development of this system by the middle of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.